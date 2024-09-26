Two Point O Capital Secures $6.3M in Seed Funding to Revolutionize Climate Financing

Two Point O Capital, a climate financing platform, has successfully secured USD 6.3 million in a seed funding round led by venture capital firm Omnivore. This significant investment also saw participation from Multiply Ventures, RTP Global, GrowX, Spectrum Impact, and several prominent angels.

The startup, founded earlier this year by Archit Mehrotra, Karan Bhutani, and Manya Ranjan, with Shashidhar Reddy joining recently, boasts a founding team with over 70 years of collective experience from top-tier firms like KKR, McKinsey, Shell, and more. Two Point O Capital focuses on debt financing within the distributed clean energy sector by driving investments through innovative financial solutions.

With the new funds, Two Point O Capital plans to enhance its tech-driven platform to source, underwrite, finance, and monitor distributed projects in clean energy segments such as solar rooftops, energy efficiency equipment, and wastewater treatment. The company aims to collaborate with various partners to build and manage a high-quality portfolio, contributing significantly to India's clean energy transition, particularly in underserved rural and agricultural sectors.

