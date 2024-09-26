Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Invests Rs 48 Crore in Two Tech Firms

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has made a significant investment of Rs 48 crore by acquiring stakes in two companies, according to an announcement on Thursday.

The fintech firm has secured a 98.32% controlling stake in Span Across IT Solutions, alongside a 26% stake in Mobileware Technologies.

Span Across IT Solutions is known for its digital solutions in tax and accounting services, aimed at streamlining business tax processes. Meanwhile, Mobileware Technologies focuses on advancements within the digital payments ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)