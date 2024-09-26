Left Menu

GST Council Forms GoM to Determine Compensation Cess Future

The GST Council has established a 10-member Group of Ministers (GoM) led by Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary. The GoM is tasked with proposing a replacement for the compensation cess, which is set to be abolished. The group will submit their report by December 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 23:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The GST Council has constituted a 10-member Group of Ministers (GoM), chaired by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, to decide the future of the compensation cess.

This GoM includes representatives from states such as Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, and is expected to present its findings by December 31.

The compensation cess, an additional levy on luxury, sin, and demerit goods, was initially set for five years post-GST rollout to offset states' revenue loss. However, due to revenue shortfalls during the Covid-19 pandemic, its levy was extended to March 2026.

The GoM will recommend a new taxation model to replace the compensation cess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024