Unity in Tragedy: Jammu & Kashmir Unites Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a strategic meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu to evaluate preparations for the upcoming summer season in the union territory. Abdullah expressed confidence in overseeing arrangements and directed departments to ensure a seamless summer.

Concurrently, Abdullah addressed the recent tragic Pahalgam attack, condemning the violence. He remarked on remarkable regional unity, unseen in over two decades, as residents collectively protested against the attack, asserting, "not in my name." Abdullah acknowledged the difficulty in comforting victims' families but emphasized unity as crucial to defeating terrorism.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution condemning the Pahalgam attack, highlighting the assault on Kashmiriyat and constitutional values. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary led the resolution, showcasing solidarity with victims and urging diplomatic efforts against cross-border terrorism after the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting.

