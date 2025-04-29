Left Menu

Unity in Tragedy: Jammu & Kashmir Unites Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah emphasized unity against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. In a meeting on summer preparedness, he highlighted regional unity against violence for the first time in 26 years. The Assembly condemned the attack, symbolizing an assault on Kashmiriyat and unity values.

Unity in Tragedy: Jammu & Kashmir Unites Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/@CM_JnK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a strategic meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu to evaluate preparations for the upcoming summer season in the union territory. Abdullah expressed confidence in overseeing arrangements and directed departments to ensure a seamless summer.

Concurrently, Abdullah addressed the recent tragic Pahalgam attack, condemning the violence. He remarked on remarkable regional unity, unseen in over two decades, as residents collectively protested against the attack, asserting, "not in my name." Abdullah acknowledged the difficulty in comforting victims' families but emphasized unity as crucial to defeating terrorism.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution condemning the Pahalgam attack, highlighting the assault on Kashmiriyat and constitutional values. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary led the resolution, showcasing solidarity with victims and urging diplomatic efforts against cross-border terrorism after the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

