Firstsource Solutions Emerges as Leader in Everest Group's 2024 Assessment

Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809), a prominent provider of Business Process Services (BPS) and part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has been distinguished as a Leader in the Everest Group's 2024 Lending Services Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

The assessment analyzed 30 lending service providers, ranking them based on market impact, vision, capability, scalability, and client references. Firstsource was celebrated for its balanced range of services, innovation, and strategic investments in AI-based solutions, securing its position as a top-tier service provider.

Vivek Sharma, President of BFS, CMT, and Emerging Geos at Firstsource, stated, ''Our recognition as a Leader underscores our dedicated strategy. We have specialized in select domains, enhancing our expertise and leveraging AI-driven solutions to elevate customer experiences and drive operational excellence."

(With inputs from agencies.)