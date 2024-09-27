Left Menu

Market Surge: Sensex and Nifty Hit Record Highs Amid IT Stock Growth

Sensex and Nifty indices reached new all-time highs due to heavy buying in IT stocks and a global market rally. Factors like foreign fund inflows and strong global trends, especially in China, contributed. Key gainers included Titan, IndusInd Bank, and Tata Steel, while Power Grid and Bharti Airtel lagged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Sensex and Nifty indices soared to fresh all-time high levels on Friday, driven by robust buying in IT stocks and a bullish global market sentiment.

Foreign fund inflows bolstered market confidence, with the BSE Sensex climbing 129.91 points to a record 85,966.03 in early trade, and the NSE Nifty rising 61.3 points to 26,277.35.

Key gainers in the Sensex 30 included Titan, IndusInd Bank, and Tata Steel, while laggards comprised Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Asian markets showed a mixed trend, with Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong trading higher and Seoul trading lower. The US markets had closed positively on Thursday.

V K Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services noted that the positive sentiment was partly driven by the outperformance of China and Hong Kong markets on prospects of economic stimulus. On the institutional front, FIIs bought equities worth Rs 629.96 crore, while DIIs invested Rs 2,405.12 crore.

In contrast, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped slightly by 0.29 per cent to USD 71.39 a barrel. The BSE benchmark had previously surged 666.25 points on Thursday to close at an all-time high, with the NSE Nifty following closely behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024