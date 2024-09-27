Karnataka Government Withdraws CBI Consent Amid Allegations of Bias

The Karnataka government has officially retracted its open consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct probes within the state, a decision announced just a day after its implementation. Home Minister G Parameshwara accused the central investigative agency of bypassing state notification protocols, accusing them of 'unilateral investigations' in Karnataka. Parameshwara elaborated, stating that the state has previously experienced multiple unsanctioned CBI investigations.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar echoed the sentiment, asserting that the government's decision is in line with opposition parties nationwide, aimed at preventing the CBI's alleged misuse of power. 'We don't want the CBI to misuse its power,' Shivakumar told ANI, aligning Karnataka with opposition-led states.

The state government's decision also comes amid growing opposition calls for a CBI investigation into the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scam, implicating Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This week, a Special Court in Bengaluru directed Karnataka Lokayukta to investigate alleged illegalities involving 14 land sites worth Rs 56 crore, allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife by MUDA. Amid these developments, former Minister TB Jayachandra and Congress MLA Dr Ranganath expressed support, criticizing CBI, IT, and ED as partisan bodies.

Speaking at a press conference, Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil emphasized the state's decision as a preventive measure against CBI overreach. 'We are expressing our concerns about the misuse of CBI,' Patil stated, citing various instances where CBI failed to file charge sheets or refused investigations referred by the state. He dismissed the MUDA case's relevance to the decision, confirming that the Lokayukta handles the case following a High Court suggestion.

