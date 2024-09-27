Left Menu

Boost Your Retirement Income with Shriram Unnati Fixed Deposit

Shriram Finance, a top NBFC in India, offers senior citizens special benefits for investing in Shriram Fixed Deposit. Senior citizens receive an extra 0.50% interest per annum, reaching a maximum rate of 9.40% p.a. This makes Shriram Unnati Fixed Deposit an ideal investment, boasting high credit ratings and flexible tenure options.

Updated: 27-09-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:02 IST
Shriram Finance, a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in India, has announced special benefits for senior citizens investing in the Shriram Fixed Deposit. Individuals aged 60 and above will enjoy an additional interest rate of 0.50% per annum, bringing the maximum interest rate to an attractive 9.40% per annum.

This increased interest rate, alongside high credit ratings of '[ICRA]AA+ (Stable)' by ICRA and 'IND AA+/Stable' by India Ratings and Research, makes Shriram Unnati Fixed Deposit a desirable choice for senior citizens aiming to grow their investments safely.

Fixed deposits are considered a fundamental part of every senior citizen's portfolio as they offer predictable returns, lower risk compared to market-linked investments, and flexible tenure options. Incorporating fixed deposits can help create a stable financial foundation, ensuring a comfortable and secure retirement.

