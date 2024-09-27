Five Accused Arrested in Alleged Student Murder at Uttar Pradesh School

Uttar Pradesh police have arrested five individuals following the alleged murder of a student at his school under Sahpau Police Station in Hathras, according to an official report. The suspects have been named as Ramprakash Solanki, Dinesh Baghel, Jashodhan Singh alias Bhagat ji, Laxman Singh, and Virpal Singh alias Viru.

The five accused have been charged under section 103(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are currently in judicial custody, as per police statements. An FIR was filed based on a man's statement, who claimed that Dinesh Baghel and others confessed to strangling and killing his son on September 23. The boy reportedly lived in the school's hostel.

The incident allegedly took place on September 23 at the hostel of a private school in Hathras, police said. Hathras Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar Singh, confirmed, "On 23rd September, a student was murdered at the hostel of D.L. Public School under Sahpau PS. A case was registered based on the complainant's statement. Five accused, including the school owner, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Further investigations are underway."

Member of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), Anita Agarwal, reacted strongly, stating she would urge the State Administration to de-recognize the school. "This is a heinous incident. We will take appropriate action. I will recommend that the State Administration de-recognize this school," Agarwal said.

