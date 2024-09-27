Left Menu

Convict Jagtar Singh Hawara Seeks Transfer from Tihar Jail to Punjab

Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted for the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, has petitioned the Supreme Court for a transfer from Delhi's Tihar Jail to a prison in Punjab, citing his clean prison record since 2005.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:33 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, on Friday urged the Supreme Court to transfer him from Delhi's Tihar Jail to a prison in Punjab. Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan have sought a response from the Centre, along with the Delhi and Punjab governments, regarding his plea.

Hawara's petition, filed by advocate Satya Mitra, requests that the respondents produce all records of his conduct in prison since his incarceration. Serving a life term in Tihar Jail, Hawara claims no case is pending against him in Delhi and insists he should be confined to a prison in Punjab, his native state. Arrested in 1995 for Beant Singh's murder, Hawara was initially sentenced to death in 2007, but this was commuted to life imprisonment in 2010 by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Appeals by both the prosecution and Hawara remain pending in the Supreme Court.

The petition highlights Hawara's clean conduct record in jail, except for a jailbreak attempt in 2004. He was recaptured in 2005 and has maintained an impeccable conduct over the past 19 years. The petition emphasizes there are no pending cases against him in Delhi and seeks a transfer based on his performance and in consideration of his native ties to Punjab.

