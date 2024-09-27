Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Faces FIR Over MUDA Land Allotment Allegations

The Lokayukta Police have filed an FIR against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in connection to the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scam. The matter concerns the illegal allocation of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to Siddaramaiah's wife. The case is now headed to the Karnataka High Court, with potential involvement from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:53 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Faces FIR Over MUDA Land Allotment Allegations
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lokayukta Police have registered an FIR against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife, and other family members in relation to the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scam, officials confirmed on Friday. The FIR charges include several violations under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), such as sections 351, 420, 340, 09, and 120B.

One of the complainants in the MUDA scam, Snehamayi Krishna, has petitioned the Karnataka High Court to transfer the case from the Lokayukta to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The hearing is scheduled for September 30. This development follows a Special Court order in Bengaluru, directing Karnataka Lokayukta to investigate allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to CM Siddaramaiah's wife by MUDA. The report of the investigation is expected within three months.

Financial Advisor to the Karnataka CM, Basvaraj Rayareddi, dismissed calls for Siddaramaiah's resignation, stating there is no need as the High Court has only ordered an inquiry and not prosecution. CM Siddaramaiah reiterated he will not step down, attributing resignation demands to political motives aimed at destabilizing his government. Conversely, BJP leader CT Ravi accused the Congress of corruption and insisted they should welcome the investigation if they are indeed honest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024