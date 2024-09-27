Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Faces FIR Over MUDA Land Allotment Allegations

The Lokayukta Police have registered an FIR against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife, and other family members in relation to the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scam, officials confirmed on Friday. The FIR charges include several violations under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), such as sections 351, 420, 340, 09, and 120B.

One of the complainants in the MUDA scam, Snehamayi Krishna, has petitioned the Karnataka High Court to transfer the case from the Lokayukta to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The hearing is scheduled for September 30. This development follows a Special Court order in Bengaluru, directing Karnataka Lokayukta to investigate allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to CM Siddaramaiah's wife by MUDA. The report of the investigation is expected within three months.

Financial Advisor to the Karnataka CM, Basvaraj Rayareddi, dismissed calls for Siddaramaiah's resignation, stating there is no need as the High Court has only ordered an inquiry and not prosecution. CM Siddaramaiah reiterated he will not step down, attributing resignation demands to political motives aimed at destabilizing his government. Conversely, BJP leader CT Ravi accused the Congress of corruption and insisted they should welcome the investigation if they are indeed honest.

