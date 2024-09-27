Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Boosts Tourism with Water and Adventure Sports

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced initiatives to attract tourists through water and adventure sports, including trials for a cruise on Govind Sagar Lake and plans for heli taxi services. The state aims to complete these facilities by the end of this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:56 IST
Himachal Pradesh Boosts Tourism with Water and Adventure Sports
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has unveiled comprehensive plans to promote tourism by leveraging local water bodies for water sports. These initiatives aim to position the state as a premier destination for both domestic and international tourists, enhancing the state's appeal with water-based recreational activities. Among the notable projects is a trial run for a cruise operation in Govind Sagar Lake, Bilaspur, planned to be available to tourists by October.

The state government is also considering the introduction of heli taxi services from Bilaspur to popular tourist spots like Manali and Kullu, targeting affluent travelers seeking unique experiences. Additional water sports activities are planned for Govind Sagar Lake at Androuli in Una district, with tenders already floated and expected to be awarded by month's end. CM Sukhu added that a Govind Sagar Lake Carnival would formally launch these activities shortly.

Further extending its tourism strategy, the government has secured permissions to start water sports at Pong Dam in Kangra district, with plans including Shikara rides, floating restaurants, and houseboats, set to operate by June 2025. CM Sukhu emphasized the importance of these initiatives, which are expected to attract 2 crore tourists this year, providing substantial economic benefits and employment opportunities for the state's youth. He assured that enhancing the tourism infrastructure remains a top government priority to ensure memorable experiences for visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024