Himachal Pradesh Boosts Tourism with Water and Adventure Sports

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has unveiled comprehensive plans to promote tourism by leveraging local water bodies for water sports. These initiatives aim to position the state as a premier destination for both domestic and international tourists, enhancing the state's appeal with water-based recreational activities. Among the notable projects is a trial run for a cruise operation in Govind Sagar Lake, Bilaspur, planned to be available to tourists by October.

The state government is also considering the introduction of heli taxi services from Bilaspur to popular tourist spots like Manali and Kullu, targeting affluent travelers seeking unique experiences. Additional water sports activities are planned for Govind Sagar Lake at Androuli in Una district, with tenders already floated and expected to be awarded by month's end. CM Sukhu added that a Govind Sagar Lake Carnival would formally launch these activities shortly.

Further extending its tourism strategy, the government has secured permissions to start water sports at Pong Dam in Kangra district, with plans including Shikara rides, floating restaurants, and houseboats, set to operate by June 2025. CM Sukhu emphasized the importance of these initiatives, which are expected to attract 2 crore tourists this year, providing substantial economic benefits and employment opportunities for the state's youth. He assured that enhancing the tourism infrastructure remains a top government priority to ensure memorable experiences for visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)