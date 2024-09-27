Dow Surges to Record High Amid Positive Inflation Report

The blue-chip Dow rose on Friday to hit an intraday record and small-cap stocks outperformed after a benign inflation report cleared the way for the Federal Reserve to focus on shoring up the labor market while continuing its interest rate easing.

At 11:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 410.80 points, or 0.97%, to 42,585.91, the S&P 500 gained 2.69 points, or 0.05%, to 5,748.00 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 61.33 points, or 0.34%, to 18,128.96. The Russell 2000 index gained 1.5% to a one-week high.

Financial stocks including Goldman Sachs and healthcare stocks like UnitedHealth were the biggest boosts to the Dow. Cooling price pressures gave the Fed enough room to commence its policy easing cycle with a 50 bps cut last week. Investors now slightly favor a bigger 50 basis point cut at the Fed's next meeting with a 52.1% chance, up from a coin toss before the data.

