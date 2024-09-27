NIA Raids in Jammu & Kashmir: Fresh Leads in Reasi Pilgrims Terror Attack Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched searches on Friday across multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi and Rajouri districts, focusing on the Reasi pilgrims terror attack case. Officials reported that seven locations were thoroughly inspected.

According to the NIA, the raids targeted residential premises of hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs), along with surrounding forests. The hybrid terrorists had allegedly used these areas as hideouts. The OGWs are accused of providing essential support to the terrorists, including shelter, food, and logistics.

Further updates are awaited. Previous raids on June 30 saw similar searches in Rajouri. The Reasi attack on June 9 involved terrorists opening fire on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori to Katra, causing the vehicle to fall into a gorge, killing nine, including a child. The NIA, taking over the case on June 15 following a Ministry of Home Affairs directive, linked the raids to leads provided by accused Hakam Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)