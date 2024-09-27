Left Menu

Norway Contributes US$ 5.2 Million to Support WFP's El Niño Response in Malawi

Through this partnership, WFP will procure and distribute 3,200 metric tons of maize and 98 metric tons of fortified corn-soya blend to treat moderate acute malnutrition.

Paul Turnbull, WFP’s Country Director in Malawi, highlighted Norway’s contribution as a pivotal step in addressing the severe food security crisis.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a US$ 5.2 million contribution from the Government of Norway to assist 544,000 Malawians affected by the El Niño-induced drought. This critical funding supports WFP’s El Niño Response Plan, which aims to provide food security to 2.1 million people in Malawi who are struggling with food shortages.

Through this partnership, WFP will procure and distribute 3,200 metric tons of maize and 98 metric tons of fortified corn-soya blend to treat moderate acute malnutrition. Additionally, 256,000 learners in approximately 200 schools will receive hot, nutritious meals as part of an emergency school feeding program.

At the announcement event, senior officials from Malawi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), and WFP celebrated Norway's timely support alongside Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi, Ingrid Marie Mikelsen. Reverend Moses Chimphepo, Director of Disaster Response and Recovery at DoDMA, expressed gratitude for Norway's aid, which he emphasized comes during a crucial time for the country. Malawi faces a resource gap in assisting 5.7 million individuals currently experiencing food insecurity.

Due to maize shortages and rising food prices in Malawi, WFP is shifting its focus to direct food distributions, ensuring vulnerable groups—especially pregnant and breastfeeding women, young children, and school learners—receive essential nutrition.

Paul Turnbull, WFP’s Country Director in Malawi, highlighted Norway’s contribution as a pivotal step in addressing the severe food security crisis. Meanwhile, Ambassador Mikelsen reaffirmed Norway's dedication to long-term food security solutions, emphasizing the importance of preparing Malawi for future climate-related challenges by boosting local food production and resilience to extreme weather.

This collaboration between Norway, WFP, and the Government of Malawi showcases the power of international partnerships in addressing food crises triggered by climate extremes, offering crucial relief to Malawi’s most vulnerable populations. 

