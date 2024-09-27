Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma to Lead Delhi-leg Investors' Meet for Global Summit 2024

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is set to lead the Delhi-leg of the investors' meet for the forthcoming 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, announced an official statement on Friday. Spanning two days, September 30 and October 1, the meet will rally the business community to invest in Rajasthan.

Joining the Chief Minister will be Industry and Commerce Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Principal Secretary (Industries) Ajitabh Sharma, among other senior officials. The event will feature one-on-one meetings with CEOs of select business groups on the first day, followed by participation in the CPSEs Conclave and Ambassadors' Roundtable on the second day.

These initiatives are part of Rajasthan's extensive outreach leading up to the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit set for December 9-11 in Jaipur. During the Ambassadors' Roundtable, Rajasthan government officials will brief diplomats from top countries about policy reforms and investment opportunities. Countries such as the U.S.A., UK, Germany, and many others have been invited. CM Sharma's delegation will also engage with senior officials of CPSEs to explore new projects and collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)