Delhi High Court Demands Status Report on Kamal Nath Investigation in 1984 Riots Case

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Central government to submit a status report within two weeks concerning a plea by Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The plea seeks further investigation into Congress leader Kamal Nath's role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri reviewed the request made by Additional Standing Counsel Nadita Rao for additional time. Rao stated that the investigation officer requested two more weeks to file the report and mentioned that a special public prosecutor has been appointed to handle the case.

Appearing via video conference, Sirsa expressed frustration over the delay, noting that the government has not filed a status report in over two years. Justice Ohri granted the requested time and ensured the status report would be filed. The hearing is set for December 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)