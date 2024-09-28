DBS Foundation Celebrates a Decade with New Award for Innovations in Ageing
DBS Foundation marks its tenth anniversary by launching the Impact Beyond Award, offering up to SGD 1 million to three enterprises providing innovative solutions for ageing. The award aligns with the Foundation’s goals of essential needs and social inclusion, especially for vulnerable communities. Applications are open globally till 30 November 2024.
India, 27 September 2024 – On its tenth anniversary, DBS Foundation announced the Impact Beyond Award, which will grant up to SGD 1 million each to three transformative businesses.
This year’s award focuses on ageing, aligning with the Foundation's mission to address essential needs and foster inclusion for vulnerable communities.
Eligible social enterprises and SMEs can apply until 30 November 2024, aiming to innovate solutions for ageing, enabling dignified and purposeful lives for the elderly.
