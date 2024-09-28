DBS Foundation Celebrates a Decade with New Award for Innovations in Ageing

India, 27 September 2024 – On its tenth anniversary, DBS Foundation announced the Impact Beyond Award, which will grant up to SGD 1 million each to three transformative businesses.

This year’s award focuses on ageing, aligning with the Foundation's mission to address essential needs and foster inclusion for vulnerable communities.

Eligible social enterprises and SMEs can apply until 30 November 2024, aiming to innovate solutions for ageing, enabling dignified and purposeful lives for the elderly.

