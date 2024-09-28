Left Menu

Minister Highlights Enhanced Child Protection Efforts and Increased Budget Allocation

Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi emphasized the importance of capacity building and tackling issues like cyberbullying and online fraud. She highlighted the increased budget for child protection and discussed legislative updates and efforts for differently-abled children at the National Stakeholders' Consultation.

Women and Child Development Minister
  • India

Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi on Saturday underscored the critical need for capacity building and addressing cyberbullying, online fraud, and the involvement of minors in cyber crimes.

During the 9th Annual National Stakeholders' Consultation on ''Protecting the Rights of Children Living with Disabilities'', Devi highlighted the government's growing commitment to child protection, with a significant budget increase from Rs 60 crore in 2009-10 to approximately Rs 1,500 crore in 2024-25.

She pointed out the vulnerabilities faced by differently-abled children, making them easy targets for social crimes, and stressed the importance of legislative updates and child protection laws. Devi praised the judiciary for its role in reinforcing the justice system and called for renewed focus on child safety and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

