Madhya Pradesh Villages Shine as 'Best Tourism Villages' on International Tourism Day

On International Tourism Day, the villages of Pranpur, Sabarvani, and Ladpura Khas in Madhya Pradesh were honored as 'Best Tourism Villages' by the central government. Pranpur in Ashoknagar district was recognized in the Craft category, while Sabarvani in Chhindwara district and Ladpura Khas in Niwari district triumphed in the Responsible Tourism category.

The distinction came as part of the Best Tourism Village competition 2024, initiated by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. Established in 2023, the competition aims to identify villages that preserve cultural and natural assets while promoting sustainability. A total of 991 applications from 30 states and union territories competed, with 36 villages emerging victorious across eight categories.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh and the Tourism Department team. He highlighted the state's commitment to promoting rural tourism. Sabarvani, notable for attracting over 300 international tourists, offers amenities like agricultural activities and local cultural experiences. Pranpur, famous for its handloom weaving and various crafts, boasts a newly-constructed 'Handloom Cafe' and cultural programs to enhance the tourist experience.

