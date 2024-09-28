Delhi Government Announces Rs 1 Crore Ex-gratia for Families of Fallen Corona Warriors
The Delhi government has committed an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore each to the families of five Corona warriors who died during the COVID-19 pandemic, as announced by the Chief Minister's office. This financial aid aims to honor their sacrifice and support their families.
In a heartfelt move, the Delhi government has pledged an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore to the families of five fallen Corona warriors, the Chief Minister's office declared on Saturday. Pharmacist Sanjay Manchanda, Junior Assistant Ravi Kumar Singh, Sanitation Worker Virendra Kumar, Delhi Police Officer Bhawani Chandra, and Primary Teacher Mohammed Yaseen are among those to be honored.
The announcement highlights the extraordinary sacrifices made by these individuals while performing their duties amid the pandemic. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi emphasized that while financial support cannot replace the loss, it aims to help the families live with dignity. 'The Corona Warriors in Delhi protected humanity and society during the pandemic, sacrificing their lives without thinking about themselves,' she said, underscoring the government's commitment to honoring their spirits.
Each of the deceased had been actively involved in critical roles during the crisis. Sanjay Manchanda served as a pharmacist in patient care and containment zones; Ravi Kumar Singh worked as a junior assistant at Maulana Azad Medical College; Virendra Kumar managed sanitation at a hunger relief center; Bhawani Chandra was stationed at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital; and Mohammed Yaseen was responsible for ration distribution. Reaffirming support for their families, Atishi stated, 'The government will always support the families of these Corona Warriors, giving them the confidence that both the government and society stand with them.'
