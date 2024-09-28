Delhi High Court Awards Compensation to Grieving Mother in Shocking Stray Dog Case

The Delhi High Court has recently granted ex gratia compensation of Rs. 2.5 lakh to a mother whose five-month-old infant was tragically bitten to death by a stray dog in 2008. This incident occurred in Tilak Nagar, a locality in the national capital. The court emphasized that the stray dog menace in Delhi poses a significant threat to human life and dignity.

While recognizing the complex relationship between humans and dogs, which often involves compassion and unconditional love, the court urged authorities to manage this issue with similar compassion to ensure a balanced coexistence. The ruling was delivered by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who directed the Delhi Government to disburse the compensation within three months. The petitioner is also free to seek additional remedies in a Civil Court, which is expected to adjudicate the case within a year of its filing.

The awarded sum is independent of any compensation the Civil Court may grant. The plea was filed by the mother of the deceased, seeking Rs. 50 lakh in compensation for her son's death. The incident occurred on August 16, 2007, when a stray dog attacked the infant inside the family's home. Despite immediate medical attention at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the child succumbed to his injuries.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the tragedy resulted from negligence by the authorities, citing laws and measures that were not adequately enforced. They highlighted the need for stringent measures to control the stray dog population. Advocate R.K. Saini, acting as amicus curiae, submitted a report recommending solutions adopted by other Indian cities to address the issue effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)