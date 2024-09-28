Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Faces Corruption Probe in MUDA Land Scam Case

Activist Snehamayi Krishna has lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging corruption and irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case. Krishna, also a complainant in the MUDA scam, previously petitioned the Karnataka High Court for a CBI probe into the matter, arguing that the Lokayukta operates under the state's government and its Chief Minister.

Earlier today, the Lokayukta Police filed an FIR against Siddaramaiah and others, including his wife and brother-in-law, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as 351, 420, and 120B. The FIR cites corruption in the allotment of 14 sites valued at Rs 56 crore to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, by the MUDA.

The Special Court in Bengaluru ordered the Karnataka Lokayukta to investigate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over allegations of illegal land allotments. The BJP has demanded Siddaramaiah resign to ensure a fair and unbiased inquiry. Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai stated that for a transparent investigation, Siddaramaiah should step down as the Lokayukta and police officers are appointed by the state's Home Ministry, which falls under the CM's jurisdiction.

