PM Modi to Unveil Mega Projects Worth Rs 11,200 Crore in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate various infrastructure projects worth over Rs 11,200 crore in Maharashtra, including the Pune Metro's new section and the Bidkin Industrial Area, via video conferencing on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate several transformative projects in Maharashtra valued over Rs. 11,200 crore on Sunday through video conferencing. As per the Prime Minister's Office, key initiatives include the inauguration of the Pune Metro section spanning from the District Court to Swargate, signifying the completion of Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1).

The cost of the underground section between District Court and Swargate is estimated at around Rs 1,810 crore. Additionally, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj Extension of Pune Metro Phase-1, set to be developed at an approximate cost of Rs 2,955 crore.

This southern extension, about 5.46 km long, will be entirely underground featuring three stations: Market Yard, Padmavati, and Katraj. Furthermore, the Prime Minister will dedicate the expansive 7,855-acre Bidkin Industrial Area to the nation. Situated 20 kms south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, this project is part of the National Industrial Corridor Development Program and is expected to be a significant economic hub for the Marathwada region with a sanctioned cost of over Rs. 6,400 crore to be developed in three phases.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the revamped Solapur Airport, poised to enhance connectivity and accessibility for tourists, business travelers, and investors. The upgraded terminal building is designed to serve approximately 4.1 lakh passengers annually. Additionally, the foundation stone for a memorial at Bhidewada commemorating Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule's First Girls' School will be laid by the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

