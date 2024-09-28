Two Terrorists Killed in Jammu & Kashmir Encounter Amid Election Season

In Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the bodies of two terrorists were recovered following an encounter with police, reported officials on Saturday. DNA samples have been collected for identification purposes, according to Javed Ahmad Matoo, DIG South Kashmir. Security forces retrieved arms and ammunition from the site, including 2 AK-47 rifles, 5 magazines, and pistols.

Based on specific input, it is suspected that one of the deceased terrorists is Umesh Ahmed Wani from Chawalgam village, Kulgam. Wani, affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF) since 2020, was active in Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and Antanag districts, with several FIRs registered against him. Matoo revealed at a press conference that Wani's identity is being confirmed through DNA analysis.

The encounter, which took place in the Adigam Devsar area, involved a joint operation by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The operation commenced after receiving intelligence inputs late Friday night regarding terrorists' movement. Security measures have been ramped up amid the ongoing assembly elections in the region, with the final phase of polling scheduled for October 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)