CM Mohan Yadav Addresses Soybean Procurement and Fertiliser Issues in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducted a video conference with district officials to discuss soybean procurement and fertiliser distribution. He directed strict actions against black marketing and endorsed using NPK fertilisers. Plans for Kharif and Rabi seasons, along with online payment to farmers, were outlined.

MP CM Mohan Yadav chairing the meeting (Photo/CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
In a concerted effort to address agricultural challenges, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a video conference with district collectors and commissioners on Saturday. The meeting, which took place at the CM House, centered around reviewing soybean procurement and ensuring the availability and distribution of fertilisers. CM Yadav emphasized strict action against those involved in black marketing, adulteration, misbranding, and the sale of fake fertilisers.

'When the demand for fertilisers increases, there's a possibility of black marketing, illegal hoarding, and the production of fake fertilisers. Measures should be enforced against culprits under the National Security Act (NSA),' Yadav stated. He affirmed that there is an adequate supply of fertilisers for the Kharif 2024-25 season and urged continuous monitoring of fertiliser movement to curb illegal activities. The Chief Minister also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving soybean procurement under the Price Support Scheme.

Further, Yadav stressed the importance of using NPK fertiliser and liquid nano urea to diminish dependency on foreign imports. Notably, the use of NPK fertiliser rose to 45% in Kharif 2024, a significant increase from the previous year. Directing district collectors to collaborate with public representatives, he called for honest assessment of crop damage and proper coordination with agricultural officials for fertiliser storage. The CM also assured an adequate fertiliser supply for the upcoming Rabi season and efforts to promote natural farming practices.

