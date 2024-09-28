Left Menu

Meghalaya Police Apprehend 10 Bangladeshi Nationals Near Purakhasia

Meghalaya Police, acting on BSF information, apprehended 10 Bangladeshi nationals traveling in an autorickshaw from Purakhasia. A subsequent court appearance and ongoing investigation followed their capture. Earlier, five individuals, including two Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested in Agartala for illegal entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Meghalaya Police have apprehended 10 Bangladeshi nationals traveling in an autorickshaw from the direction of Purakhasia, officials said. Acting on specific information from the Border Security Force (BSF), officers from the ZigZag Police Station made the arrests on Friday.

A police statement said the operation was based on intelligence from the 50 Battalion BSF, which deployed combined troops of 100 Bn BSF and Purakhasia police outpost to set up a mobile checkpoint on SH-12 between Dalu and Ampati. Though the Bangladeshi nationals had already crossed the area, the information was relayed immediately to the ZigZag Police Station, leading to their apprehension.

The arrested individuals were subsequently produced in court, and further investigation is underway.

In a related incident, five people were arrested at the Agartala Railway Station for illegally entering India from Bangladesh. The joint operation, involving the Government Railway Police (GRP), BSF, and Railway Protection Force (RPF), led to the arrest of two Bangladeshi nationals, one Rohingya man, and two Indian accomplices, according to Tapan Das, Officer-in-Charge at the Agartala Rail Station. A case has been registered at the GRP Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

