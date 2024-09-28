Left Menu

Tragic Suicide Pact Unveils Family's Struggles

Heera Lal Sharma and his four daughters were found dead in their Vasant Kunj home, suspected to have died in a suicide pact. The family faced emotional and financial hardships after the death of Sharma's wife. There were no signs of foul play and inquest proceedings have been initiated.

Updated: 28-09-2024 23:28 IST
In a tragic incident, Heera Lal Sharma and his four daughters, aged between 20 and 26, were discovered dead in their rented home in Vasant Kunj in an apparent suicide pact. The family had become reclusive following the death of Sharma's wife last August, struggling with immense emotional and financial stress.

Sharma, a 46-year-old carpenter who had been with the Indian Spinal Injury Centre for 28 years but stopped working in January, was found with his daughters Neetu, Nikki, Neeru, and Nidhi. The police discovered their bodies on Friday, days after they had passed away, and found no injury marks or signs of foul play.

The family, known for their religious devotion, was reportedly seen less frequently in the community. CCTV footage from Tuesday showed Sharma entering the building with sweets. The police suspect the poison and sweets were consumed on the same day, and investigations are ongoing with inquest proceedings initiated.

