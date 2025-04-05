Left Menu

England's Euro Preparations: Wiegman's Strategic Wins

Coach Sarina Wiegman expressed satisfaction with England's progress after their 5-0 victory over Belgium in the Nations League. The team has bounced back from a shaky finish to 2024 with notable wins, aiming to defend their Euros title. Upcoming matches include challenging opponents like France, Netherlands, and Wales.

Coach Sarina Wiegman expressed satisfaction with England's significant progress following their decisive 5-0 victory against Belgium in the Nations League clash on Friday. The team's performance has buoyed their confidence as they gear up to defend their title at the upcoming European Championships in Switzerland in three months.

After concluding 2024 on a rocky note with a 4-3 defeat by Germany and a series of mixed results, England managed a stalemate with Portugal before recovering impressively with consecutive victories over Spain and Belgium. This resurgence has placed them at the forefront of their Nations League group.

Wiegman emphasized the importance of these matches as preparatory groundwork for the Euros. She noted the opportunity to evaluate different players and formations as integral to their strategic development. England's challenging Group D campaign begins on July 5 against France, with the Netherlands and Wales completing the formidable lineup.

