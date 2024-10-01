Pipeline Collision Sparks Houston Blaze, Local Man Identified
A vehicle crash into a pipeline valve caused a four-day fire in a Houston suburb, forcing neighborhood evacuations. Authorities identified the driver as Jonathan McEvoy. Investigations are ongoing, but preliminary report suggests no coordinated attack. Family members believe medical issues might have contributed to the accident.
A four-day fire that led to the evacuation of neighborhoods in a Houston suburb was sparked by a vehicle crash, authorities revealed.
Police identified the driver involved in the crash as Jonathan McEvoy, a 51-year-old local man from Deer Park. His remains were found in the SUV after the fire was extinguished.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but McEvoy's family suspects recent seizures might have played a role. The Dallas-based Energy Transfer, owner of the pipeline, and FBI ruled out coordinated or terrorist activity.
