Indian Markets Close for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

The Indian stock, currency, and commodities markets will not be open on Wednesday due to the observance of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. This is a public holiday commemorating the birth of Mahatma Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 09:50 IST
  • India

The Indian stock, currency, and commodities markets will observe a shutdown on Wednesday to mark Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

This public holiday commemorates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a significant figure in India's history. It's a key observance across the nation, influencing various sectors.

Investors and traders are advised to plan accordingly, as normal market operations will resume the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

