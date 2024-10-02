Indian Markets Close for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
The Indian stock, currency, and commodities markets will not be open on Wednesday due to the observance of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. This is a public holiday commemorating the birth of Mahatma Gandhi.
This public holiday commemorates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a significant figure in India's history. It's a key observance across the nation, influencing various sectors.
Investors and traders are advised to plan accordingly, as normal market operations will resume the following day.
