Anup Gupta Appointed Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers' Forum

The Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers' Forum (BBF) has appointed Anup Gupta as its new chairman, effective from September 30. Gupta, a director at Sykes & Ray Equities (I) Ltd, replaces Kishor Kansagra. BBF represents over 650 securities broking firms in India, contributing to regulatory policy and investor education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 12:46 IST
Anup Gupta has been appointed as the new chairman of the Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers' Forum (BBF), the organization announced on Wednesday. The appointment took effect on September 30, succeeded by Kishor Kansagra.

Gupta, who serves as a director at Sykes & Ray Equities (I) Ltd, is recognized for his extensive financial expertise, particularly in M&A, corporate finance, and derivatives.

The Forum, representing more than 650 securities broking firms in India, plays a significant role in regulatory policy and investor education, while also engaging with international financial bodies through various affiliations.

