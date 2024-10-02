Left Menu

SBI Plans Major Expansion with 600 New Branches to Tap Emerging Business Opportunities

State Bank of India (SBI) intends to open 600 new branches in the current financial year, focusing on emerging business opportunities, such as large residential townships. SBI Chairman C S Setty aims to transform SBI into a highly valued bank for all stakeholders. The initiative includes innovative deposit products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:43 IST
SBI Plans Major Expansion with 600 New Branches to Tap Emerging Business Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced plans to open 600 new branches across the nation within the current financial year, in a strategic move to capitalize on emerging business opportunities, including large residential townships.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, SBI Chairman C S Setty revealed, 'We have robust branch expansion plans focused primarily on new and emerging areas. Many residential colonies remain underserved by our services. This year, we aim to establish around 600 new branches.'

India's largest lender inaugurated 137 new branches last fiscal year, with 59 of them serving rural areas. As of March 2024, SBI boasts a network of 22,542 branches. The bank also has 65,000 ATMs and 85,000 business correspondents, serving about 50 crore customers nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024