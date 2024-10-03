Left Menu

Arrests Made in Badlapur Assault Case Amid Legal and Political Controversy

The Thane crime branch has arrested two school officials connected to the Badlapur sexual assault case of two minor girls. Political tensions rise as the main accused was killed in a police encounter. Legal challenges continue as the accused's family seeks a burial site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 09:45 IST
Arrests Made in Badlapur Assault Case Amid Legal and Political Controversy
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Thane crime branch has detained two key figures, the president and secretary of the school, in relation to the alleged sexual assault of two minors in Badlapur. Uday Kotwal and Tushar Apte were apprehended in Karjat following the rejection of their anticipatory bail applications by the Bombay High Court.

The legal proceedings took a dramatic turn last month when Akshay Shinde, the principal accused, was fatally shot in an encounter with the police. Authorities reported that during his transfer from Taloja Jail, Shinde attempted to seize a weapon from a police officer, resulting in the fatal incident at the Mumbra bypass.

Political outrage has ensued, with Maha Vikas Aghadi criticizing the Maharashtra government. Meanwhile, Shinde's kin have approached the Bombay High Court due to difficulties in locating a burial site, following failed attempts to secure land in both Badlapur and Ambarnath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024