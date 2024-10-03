Arrests Made in Badlapur Assault Case Amid Legal and Political Controversy

In a significant development, the Thane crime branch has detained two key figures, the president and secretary of the school, in relation to the alleged sexual assault of two minors in Badlapur. Uday Kotwal and Tushar Apte were apprehended in Karjat following the rejection of their anticipatory bail applications by the Bombay High Court.

The legal proceedings took a dramatic turn last month when Akshay Shinde, the principal accused, was fatally shot in an encounter with the police. Authorities reported that during his transfer from Taloja Jail, Shinde attempted to seize a weapon from a police officer, resulting in the fatal incident at the Mumbra bypass.

Political outrage has ensued, with Maha Vikas Aghadi criticizing the Maharashtra government. Meanwhile, Shinde's kin have approached the Bombay High Court due to difficulties in locating a burial site, following failed attempts to secure land in both Badlapur and Ambarnath.

