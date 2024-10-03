Left Menu

Belgium Contributes EUR 9.5M to UNDP's Core Resources, Strengthening Global Crisis Response

UNDP expresses its gratitude to Belgium for its continued support and partnership in fostering sustainable development and resilience around the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:56 IST
UNDP remains consistently ranked among the most transparent international organizations, and this support reinforces its mission to assist countries in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Image Credit:

The Government of Belgium has made a significant contribution of EUR 9.5 million (USD 10.3 million) to the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) core resources for Fiscal Year 2024. This vital funding enhances UNDP's ability to address pressing global crises and support initiatives outlined in its Strategic Plan 2022-2025.

Belgium’s investment empowers UNDP to respond flexibly to crises in regions such as the Sahel, Ukraine, and Gaza. These unearmarked funds are crucial for advancing flagship initiatives like the Climate Promise, Crisis Offer, and Gender Strategy, which target the root causes of crises worldwide.

In addition to crisis response, Belgium's contribution helps strengthen UNDP’s oversight and accountability, ensuring the highest standards of transparency and efficiency in program delivery. UNDP remains consistently ranked among the most transparent international organizations, and this support reinforces its mission to assist countries in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

