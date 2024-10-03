Left Menu

Delhi Police Revokes Restrictions Ahead of Festive Season Amid Supreme Court Petition

Delhi Police withdrew its order banning large gatherings in response to a Supreme Court petition, highlighting concerns over festivals like Dussehra and Navratri in the capital. The order, implemented for security reasons, was challenged by religious leaders for disrupting traditional celebrations in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:22 IST
Delhi Police Revokes Restrictions Ahead of Festive Season Amid Supreme Court Petition
A marketplace in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has retracted its earlier notification imposing prohibitory orders across the national capital, following a directive from the Supreme Court. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud about the retraction amid concerns raised over upcoming festive gatherings.

The court intervention came after a plea was filed by Sunil, a priest at Delhi's prominent Kalkaji Temple, contesting the Delhi Police's ban on assembly during key religious festivals, arguing it would adversely impact cultural celebrations like Ram Leela and Durga Puja. The prohibitory order, which was to be effective from September 30 to October 5, faced backlash for overstepping constitutional rights.

In their plea, the petitioners argued that the Delhi Police's restrictions lacked justification under the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, as no emergency or significant threat was evident. AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the order as impractical, urging a balance between security and citizens' rights to celebrate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024