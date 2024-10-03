Delhi Police Revokes Restrictions Ahead of Festive Season Amid Supreme Court Petition

The Delhi Police has retracted its earlier notification imposing prohibitory orders across the national capital, following a directive from the Supreme Court. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud about the retraction amid concerns raised over upcoming festive gatherings.

The court intervention came after a plea was filed by Sunil, a priest at Delhi's prominent Kalkaji Temple, contesting the Delhi Police's ban on assembly during key religious festivals, arguing it would adversely impact cultural celebrations like Ram Leela and Durga Puja. The prohibitory order, which was to be effective from September 30 to October 5, faced backlash for overstepping constitutional rights.

In their plea, the petitioners argued that the Delhi Police's restrictions lacked justification under the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, as no emergency or significant threat was evident. AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the order as impractical, urging a balance between security and citizens' rights to celebrate.

(With inputs from agencies.)