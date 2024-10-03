Supreme Court Halts Tamil Nadu Police Action Against Isha Yoga Centre Amid Allegations

In a significant judicial intervention, the Supreme Court of India has halted any further police action by the Tamil Nadu police against the Isha Yoga Centre operated by spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev in Coimbatore. The decision followed an urgent plea after a police team of around 150 officers entered the Ashram for investigation as per the Madras High Court's orders.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, decided to transfer a habeas corpus petition from the High Court. The apex court has demanded that the status report sought by the High Court be submitted to them directly, citing that previous orders ought to be approached with more caution.

The legal proceedings came to a head when senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi contested allegations that the centre was holding two women against their will. The women confirmed in court that their stay at the Ashram was voluntary. Following this clarification, the police team exited the Ashram. The Supreme Court noted the women had been residing there since 2009, with no restrictions on family contact.

(With inputs from agencies.)