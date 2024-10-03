Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Tamil Nadu Police Action Against Isha Yoga Centre Amid Allegations

The Supreme Court has restricted Tamil Nadu police from proceeding against Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Yoga Centre, transferring a key case from Madras High Court to itself. Accusations of detainment and brainwashing have been denied, with involved women confirming voluntary residence. Police were instructed to cease further actions at the centre.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial intervention, the Supreme Court of India has halted any further police action by the Tamil Nadu police against the Isha Yoga Centre operated by spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev in Coimbatore. The decision followed an urgent plea after a police team of around 150 officers entered the Ashram for investigation as per the Madras High Court's orders.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, decided to transfer a habeas corpus petition from the High Court. The apex court has demanded that the status report sought by the High Court be submitted to them directly, citing that previous orders ought to be approached with more caution.

The legal proceedings came to a head when senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi contested allegations that the centre was holding two women against their will. The women confirmed in court that their stay at the Ashram was voluntary. Following this clarification, the police team exited the Ashram. The Supreme Court noted the women had been residing there since 2009, with no restrictions on family contact.

