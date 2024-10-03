Retailers Navigate Port Strikes with Strategic Shipping Shifts

Major U.S. retailers are scrambling to implement alternative shipping strategies as a prolonged strike at East and Gulf Coast ports threatens to derail their holiday season plans. Among those affected are major players like Levi Strauss and Costco, which face potential supply shortages due to the labor dispute.

According to eMarketer analyst Sky Canaves, retailers account for around 50% of all container shipping volume in the U.S., with companies relying heavily on these critical ports. Levi Strauss has already shifted routes to the West Coast and leveraged air freight to mitigate delays, a tactic shared by other retailers preparing for a challenging season.

Amid rising tensions, certain companies like J.M. Smucker and Newell Brands are actively adapting production plans and shipping routes to maintain supply chain fluidity. Retail experts warn that extended strikes could lead to reduced holiday sales events, impacting both availability and pricing for consumers.

