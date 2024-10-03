Landmark Oilseed Mission: India's Route to Edible Oil Self-Reliance

In a strategic move aimed at achieving self-reliance in edible oil production, the Indian government has approved the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds (NMEO-Oilseeds) with a significant financial outlay of Rs 10,103 crore. This initiative, targeting an uplift in domestic oilseed production, seeks to diminish the nation's dependency on oil imports, crucial for meeting half of its annual edible oil requirement. The goal is to increase primary oilseed production from 39 million tonnes in 2022-23 to 69.7 million tonnes by 2030-31.

The mission, running through 2030-31, will promote oilseed cultivation on an additional 40 lakh hectares. Innovative measures such as the introduction of high-yield seed varieties, genome editing technologies, and enhanced seed distribution networks feature prominently in the strategy. Furthermore, value chain clusters will be established across 347 districts, providing farmers with access to high-quality seeds and training.

The mission also encompasses boosting recovery from secondary sources like cottonseeds and rice bran and includes support for infrastructure development. An Information, Education, and Communication campaign will spread awareness of dietary guidelines for edible oils. By realigning economic policies and supporting local producers, India aims to conserve foreign exchange and boost the incomes of its farmers, moving towards Atmanirbharta in the edible oils sector.

