Left Menu

Big Banks Make Bold Moves: Major Transactions Shifting Shareholding Landscapes

Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have acquired shares worth over Rs 755 crore in HDFC Bank, while BNP Paribas divested a similar number of shares. Additionally, Motilal Oswal Financial Services purchased a 1.53% stake in Eris Lifesciences for Rs 281 crore. Other significant market transactions involved JK Lakshmi Cement shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:48 IST
Big Banks Make Bold Moves: Major Transactions Shifting Shareholding Landscapes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant market event, financial giants Morgan Stanley and Citigroup acquired shares worth over Rs 755 crore in HDFC Bank through open market transactions. The shares, purchased from BNP Paribas Financial Markets, were traded at an average price of Rs 1,726.2 each.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services made a notable acquisition in the pharmaceutical sector, purchasing a 1.53% stake in Eris Lifesciences for Rs 281 crore. The shares were acquired at an average rate of Rs 1,350.18 per piece, with public shareholder Rakesh Shah selling a substantial portion of his holdings.

In another transaction, HDFC Mutual Fund secured 8.44 lakh shares, or a 0.72% stake, in JK Lakshmi Cement for over Rs 66 crore. This series of high-value trades reflects the shifting dynamics in the financial and pharmaceutical sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024