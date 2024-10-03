PTC India Declares 78% Dividend Amid Shareholder Approval
PTC India has announced the approval of a resolution for a final dividend of Rs 7.80 per equity share for FY24. The resolution was passed at the company's annual general meeting, ensuring dividends are distributed to shareholders as per the law.
Power trading giant PTC India has announced a significant development following the approval of a key resolution at its recent annual general meeting.
The resolution, backed by an overwhelming majority of shareholders, authorizes the disbursement of a final dividend amounting to Rs 7.80 per equity share for the fiscal year 2023-24.
This approval underscores the company's commitment to rewarding its shareholders, with dividends set to be paid to all eligible members as recorded on the designated date, in alignment with pertinent legal provisions.
