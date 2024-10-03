India Joins International Energy Efficiency Hub: A Strategic Move Towards Global Energy Solutions

In a strategic move to boost its efforts in promoting energy efficiency, India's Union Cabinet has greenlit the country's entry into the International Energy Efficiency Hub. This decision positions India among a select group of 16 nations dedicated to exchanging innovative energy practices.

The Ministry of Power highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating that India's membership will facilitate collaboration with other countries, allowing it to both share its expertise and gain insights from international best practices in energy efficiency.

Established in 2020, the Energy Efficiency Hub succeeds the International Partnership for Energy Efficiency Cooperation. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency has been tasked with representing India within this global platform, furthering efforts to combat climate change through energy-efficient technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)