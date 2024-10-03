Left Menu

Assam Governor Celebrates Milestone Birthday with Heartwarming Gesture

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya of Assam marked his 70th birthday by spending time with the residents of Mother Old Age Home in Guwahati, sharing joy and refreshments. His celebration emphasized community service and advocating for elder care, reaffirming his commitment to social welfare and the dignity of all society members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:58 IST
Visual from the birthday celebration (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant act of community engagement, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya marked his 70th birthday on Thursday in a heartwarming celebration with the residents of Mother Old Age Home in Guwahati. Expressing profound joy, the Governor cherished the opportunity to share his special day with the sisters and mothers residing there.

Governor Acharya emphasized the significance of their smiles, considering them a source of inspiration. He highlighted the importance of every community member's right to live with dignity. "A society develops only when every member enjoys the right of living with dignity," he stated, reinforcing his commitment to serving and honoring such vital individuals in society.

Acharya also called for increased awareness about supporting the elderly and the need to enhance their care and facilities. "There is no better way to celebrate another year of my life than to give back to those who have paved the way for us," he shared, while distributing cake, fruits, and sweets among the home's inmates. Established in 2012, the Mother Old Age Home provides care for 65 grandmothers and grandfathers lacking family support.

Earlier in the day, the Governor visited the Maa Kamakhya and Maa Bagala temples, seeking blessings for the welfare of all societal sections, further illustrating his commitment to community and spiritual service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

