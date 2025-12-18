'Every Second Counts' Campaign: CASIO and SHEOWS Unite for Elderly Care

CASIO India has partnered with SHEOWS, a non-profit organization, to launch 'Every Second Counts', a campaign focused on aiding abandoned elderly citizens across India. The initiative aims to highlight the increased hardships faced by seniors during winter, such as exposure to cold and lack of medical care.

The campaign, unveiled at CASIO's Connaught Place store in New Delhi, encourages donations through a QR-based system at its outlets, which will fund essential services for elderly care, including medical assistance and shelter provided by SHEOWS care centers.

Mr. Saurabh Bhagat, CEO of SHEOWS, emphasized the critical nature of the campaign for providing sustained care and dignity to the elderly, while Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director of CASIO India, reiterated the company's commitment to creative contribution by supporting vulnerable seniors through this partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)