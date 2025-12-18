Left Menu

'Every Second Counts' Campaign: CASIO and SHEOWS Unite for Elderly Care

CASIO India collaborates with SHEOWS for the 'Every Second Counts' campaign, targeting care for abandoned elderly citizens in India. The initiative raises awareness and funds to provide medical support, nutrition, and shelter to senior citizens left without family or social support, particularly during harsh winter months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:29 IST
'Every Second Counts' Campaign: CASIO and SHEOWS Unite for Elderly Care
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CASIO India has partnered with SHEOWS, a non-profit organization, to launch 'Every Second Counts', a campaign focused on aiding abandoned elderly citizens across India. The initiative aims to highlight the increased hardships faced by seniors during winter, such as exposure to cold and lack of medical care.

The campaign, unveiled at CASIO's Connaught Place store in New Delhi, encourages donations through a QR-based system at its outlets, which will fund essential services for elderly care, including medical assistance and shelter provided by SHEOWS care centers.

Mr. Saurabh Bhagat, CEO of SHEOWS, emphasized the critical nature of the campaign for providing sustained care and dignity to the elderly, while Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director of CASIO India, reiterated the company's commitment to creative contribution by supporting vulnerable seniors through this partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025