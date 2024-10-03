Left Menu

Uttarakhand Secures Increased Power Quota for Uninterrupted Supply

The Centre has allocated an additional 180 MW power to Uttarakhand, bringing the total extra supply to 480 MW until June 2025, ensuring uninterrupted electricity during winters. Chief Minister Dhami thanked Prime Minister Modi and Energy Minister Khattar for the augmentation, addressing growing electricity demand.

Dehradun | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:00 IST
  • India

The Centre has bolstered Uttarakhand's power supply by approving an additional 180 MW, extending the period until June 30, 2025. This increase ensures residents will have continuous electricity, especially in winter months, according to government officials.

Previously, on September 26, the state was allocated 300 MW of additional power until March 31, 2025. With the recent enhancement, Uttarakhand will receive a total of 480 MW from the central pool. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, acknowledging their role in the approval.

Chief Minister Dhami had approached the Union Energy Minister for more power, citing the widening gap between electricity demand and availability in the state. He credited the combined efforts of both leaders for the improved supply, which aims to meet the seasonal demands effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

