Market Volatility Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Data

Global stocks dipped on Thursday amid geopolitical tensions and mixed economic signals. Rising jobless claims contrasted with strong service-sector activity in the U.S., while oil prices surged due to Middle East conflicts. Asia-Pacific shares were mixed, and the U.S. dollar strengthened as the market braces for the nonfarm payrolls report.

Updated: 04-10-2024 02:34 IST
Global stock markets saw declines on Thursday driven primarily by geopolitical tensions and mixed economic indicators. Wall Street closed lower with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all recording losses amid contradictory signals from U.S. economic data—rising jobless claims versus robust service-sector activity.

Oil prices surged significantly due to increased tensions in the Middle East, notably after Israel's bombing in Beirut, casting a shadow over global markets. Brent crude rose over 5%, reflecting investor anxiety about potential instability in oil-rich regions.

In currency markets, the U.S. dollar gained strength, reaching highs not seen since mid-August, while European markets faced declines following weak business activity data. As the world anticipates the upcoming nonfarm payrolls report, cautious optimism remains with a watchful eye on ongoing global developments.

