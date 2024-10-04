Navigating the Storm: Retailers Respond to U.S. Port Strikes

Major retailers across the United States are scrambling to adjust their shipping strategies in response to ongoing strikes at East Coast and Gulf Coast ports. The disruptions, which have entered their third day, are posing a threat to supply chains and could lead to shortages of essential goods.

Companies such as Levi Strauss and Costco are taking measures to circumvent the strike's impact. Strategies include rerouting shipments to alternative ports and increasing the use of air freight. Meanwhile, other businesses, like Newell Brands and J.M. Smucker, are making contingency plans to ensure a continuous supply of goods.

With the holiday season looming, consumer behavior is shifting in anticipation of price hikes and scarcities. Panic buying has been observed in various locations, further complicating the landscape of an already challenged supply chain. Industry experts warn that prolonged disruptions could extend these challenges into early next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)