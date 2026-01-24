Left Menu

DMDK's Calm Before the Electoral Storm

DMDK's general secretary, Premalatha Vijayakanth, stated that there is ample time for forming an electoral alliance in Tamil Nadu. Dismissing media speculation, she stressed that the DMDK is taking a measured approach to elections, promising an announcement when the time is right.

Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:22 IST
DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth reassured reporters on Saturday that there is adequate time to form electoral alliances in Tamil Nadu, and the party will make decisions aligned with the upcoming election schedule.

She criticized media speculation over delays in alliance announcements, indicating that the election dates and candidate lists have yet to be finalized, calming concerns by characterizing the eagerness for news as premature.

Highlighting the strategic approach of the DMDK, she expressed optimism for a government change, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's claims of the DMK's pending exit, while observing that the NDA alliance formation is still ongoing, with new parties expected to join.

(With inputs from agencies.)

