Left Menu

Hong Kong Stocks Surge on China's Stimulus Amid Global Tensions

Hong Kong stocks surged over 2% as investors reacted positively to China's major economic stimulus measures. Meanwhile, global markets reacted cautiously to tensions in the Middle East. The Hang Seng Index saw a significant rise, becoming Asia's top-performing market, while the CSI 300 Index posted record gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:18 IST
Hong Kong Stocks Surge on China's Stimulus Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Hong Kong stocks experienced a notable surge of over 2% on Friday. This bullish trend comes in response to China's substantial economic stimulus proposals, even as global markets expressed caution due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The aggressive stimulus measures from Beijing, described as the most extensive since the pandemic, include significant rate cuts and fiscal support to stabilize the struggling economy. Consequently, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index increased by 2.55% and the Hang Seng Index advanced by 2.2%.

The Hong Kong market has risen dramatically, with the Hang Seng Index climbing 22% since late September. It has even surpassed Taiwan, emerging as the best-performing stock market in Asia. Analysts highlight the influence of the People's Bank of China's new financial tools on the market's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024