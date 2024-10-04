Left Menu

UGRO Capital Celebrates Milestone: INR 10,000 Crore AUM Achieved

UGRO Capital Limited, a leading NBFC, has reached a significant milestone of INR 10,000 crore in Assets Under Management, emphasizing its commitment to empowering MSMEs. The company also launched a virtual marathon and an AI-generated anthem to promote employee well-being, reflecting its innovative and holistic approach to business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 10:38 IST
UGRO Capital Celebrates Milestone: INR 10,000 Crore AUM Achieved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

UGRO Capital Limited, a prominent DataTech NBFC, has announced a major milestone, surpassing INR 10,000 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM). This achievement marks a significant growth from its post-pandemic figure of INR 1,700 Cr AUM in 2022, reflecting its robust expansion and dedication to supporting MSMEs across India.

In celebration of this milestone, UGRO introduced the UGRO 10K Celebration Run, a virtual marathon promoting employee health and well-being. Concurrently, the company launched the UGRO Anthem, an AI-crafted motivational track to inspire its workforce, showcasing a blend of creativity and technology, and fostering a sense of unity and purpose among employees.

The initiatives underscore UGRO's commitment to balancing professional success with health, as reiterated by Mr. Shachindra Nath, Founder and Managing Director. The firm continues to bolster its presence in the MSME sector, supported by strategic partnerships with lenders and investors, aiming to become India's largest small business financing institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024