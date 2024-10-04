UGRO Capital Celebrates Milestone: INR 10,000 Crore AUM Achieved
UGRO Capital Limited, a leading NBFC, has reached a significant milestone of INR 10,000 crore in Assets Under Management, emphasizing its commitment to empowering MSMEs. The company also launched a virtual marathon and an AI-generated anthem to promote employee well-being, reflecting its innovative and holistic approach to business.
UGRO Capital Limited, a prominent DataTech NBFC, has announced a major milestone, surpassing INR 10,000 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM). This achievement marks a significant growth from its post-pandemic figure of INR 1,700 Cr AUM in 2022, reflecting its robust expansion and dedication to supporting MSMEs across India.
In celebration of this milestone, UGRO introduced the UGRO 10K Celebration Run, a virtual marathon promoting employee health and well-being. Concurrently, the company launched the UGRO Anthem, an AI-crafted motivational track to inspire its workforce, showcasing a blend of creativity and technology, and fostering a sense of unity and purpose among employees.
The initiatives underscore UGRO's commitment to balancing professional success with health, as reiterated by Mr. Shachindra Nath, Founder and Managing Director. The firm continues to bolster its presence in the MSME sector, supported by strategic partnerships with lenders and investors, aiming to become India's largest small business financing institution.
